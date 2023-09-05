My Recent Speech Was Mischievously Twisted – Mary Odili

A retired Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, has said her speech delivered at a colloquium was mischievously twisted and taken out of context.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson to the wife of the former Governor of Rivers State, Felix Enebeli, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recall that Odili, at a colloquium organised in Abuja to mark the 25th anniversary of Joe Gadzama as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had warned against fanning the embers of hatred, tribalism and bigotry.

She also cautioned politicians who lost in the 2023 elections against blackmailing the judiciary and inciting Nigerians against justices of the presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Following the development, some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) had accused Odili of taking sides with her speech, as the tribunal prepares to deliver judgment on Wednesday.

Reacting to the outrage on social media, Enebeli said the speech delivered by his principal was harmless and twisted by some conflict entrepreneurs to fit jaundiced narratives and political nuances for the perceived slant.

He said Odili acknowledged that the 2023 elections generated a storm and only advised those who lost in the 2023 elections to follow the rules of law in expressing their dissatisfaction and not cause a crisis in the country.

Enebeli asserted that there is nothing in the comments made by his principal that suggested a reference to those who lost in any particular election in any state or region.

The statement reads: “It is emphasized that there is nothing in the comments that suggested a reference to those who lost in any particular election in any state or region.

“The 2023 general elections were in four categories: the state houses of assembly, governorship, national assembly, and Presidential elections.

“Moreso, the lawyers who attended the events, especially the named ones, were called upon, in their professional capacity, to find solutions to the challenges facing the 2023 elections irrespective of their leaning.

“Wole Olanipekun SAN is the immediate past Chairman of the Body of Benchers, who handed over to Justice Mary Odili.

“Lateef Fagbemi SAN is the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, and the host, J. K. Gadzama SAN, is a known lawyer who has done several cases for the PDP.

“These lawyers are globally acknowledged as strong in litigation. The several other lawyers in attendance are possibly handling various cases for politicians.”

Enebili added that unprovoked outrage is a sad reflection of the reason for the cautionary comments of his principal, and the vain struggle to give it momentum to political gains is unhelpful.

He added: “The unprovoked vituperations are a sad reflection of the reason for the cautionary comments of Justice Mary Odili, and the vain struggle to give it momentum to political gains is unhelpful.

“Regardless of the fact that Hon. Justice Mary Odili (who is a retired justice and is free to express her views like any other person), the mischievous efforts to apply a wicked twist of bias, championed by the same persons who are bullying the judiciary and threatening to pull down the roof without recourse to due process, fall flat.”