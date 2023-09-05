LP Reacts As Tribunal Fixes Date For Presidential Election Petition Judgement

The Labour Party (LP) has said it is ready for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to deliver its final ruling in its petition challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Naija News reported that the Presidential tribunal, on Monday, confirmed that September 6 had been chosen as the date to deliver the ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Monday, the Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed the date for the much-anticipated verdict, adding that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Bangari stated that everything has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free delivery of the judgment in the three petitions.

He added that adequate security had been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid congestion and security breaches.

Reacting to the development in a chat with Daily Trust, the LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, expressed optimism that the judgement would be in its favour tomorrow.

Ifoh stated that the wish of Nigerians would prevail and all the party’s prayers to the tribunal would be answered.

He said: “We are optimistic that the judgement would be in our favour and that all our prayers to the tribunal would be positive.”

Recall that the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), as well as their presidential candidates, had petitioned the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of President Tinubu the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It would be recalled that after adopting the final written addresses of the parties involved in the suit, the five-man tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Simon Tsamani reserved judgment and said a date to deliver the verdict would be communicated to concerned parties and their lawyers.