Four Killed As Lagos Task Force Officials, Tanker Drivers, Touts Clash At Mile 2

At least four people were reportedly killed on Tuesday morning in a clash between some officials of the Lagos Task Force, tanker drivers, and touts at Mile 2.

Naija News learnt that the fight happened at the Mile 2- Oshodi bridge today, and as a result, the bridge has been barricaded, forcing motorists to seek alternate routes.

According to Vanguard, it received a distress call from a stranded passerby who identified himself as Mr Richard Igbe, who explained that there was a fight on top of the Mile 2-Oshodi bridge.

Igbe told the publication that they had barricaded the bridge blocking the access road.

Although the actual cause of the fight is yet to be ascertained, at the time of the call, Igbe claimed that four persons were dead from gunshots.

“Mile 2 is on fire; both the task force, tanker drivers, and touts are fighting seriously. I don’t know what caused the fight, but I am just hiding at Fagbems Filling station at Mile 2 and watching.

“I am going to work, but I am stranded as they barricade the whole of Mile 2 that nobody will pass”, the eyewitness reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday, embarked on the inaugural ride on the Blue Rail Line, which is expected to commence operations immediately.

Naija News reports that the governor led officials of the state government and other stakeholders as the first passengers on the train, which departed from Marina at 9:00 a.m. towards National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba and Mile 2.

In a chat with reporters, the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, said riders could use the cowry card to access the train after the price list for the Blue Rail line was released.

She stated that the Blue rail line will begin with the first phase spanning from Marina to Mile 2, boasting five stations: Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile.

Akinajo added that LAMATA is promising a journey of just 15 minutes between Marina and Mile 2, a route that typically takes over an hour, adding that the transport authority is promising 12 trips per day but is expected to expand to 76 daily trips, running from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

She said the train fare was initially fixed at N750 from Marina to Mile 2, N500 from Marina to National Theatre and N400 to Iganmu-Orile. But with the palliative, passengers would pay N375 from Mile 2 to Marina.

Akinajo stated that passengers and commuters have been warned to avoid crossing the track of the Blue Rail line to avoid instant electrocution, adding that the government has provided overhead bridges for those who want to cross from one side to the other.