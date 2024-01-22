Area Boys Can Be Trained As Tax Officers, Paid Decent Salaries – Oyedele

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has said area boys can be trained for tax collection and paid decent salaries to forsake their old ways.

In a recent interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Oyedele stated that the area boys and touts would help generate more revenue for the government and get paid for their jobs.

He also stated that the federal government is currently making efforts to reduce multiple taxes in the country, describing it as annoying and a nuisance.

Oyedele added that the committee discussed reducing taxes with the governors and other stakeholders.

He said: “We’re also thinking about how you bring all stakeholders on board because, at the end of the day, if you stop the livelihood of anyone, whether they are earning it legitimately or not, you can create crises that would be difficult to manage, but once you bring everybody in, maybe we need to train those area boys and touts, give them uniforms and then they’ll be the ones to ask you to show the evidence on your phone, right? And then they get paid a decent salary.

“And if you give them the skills, some of them will on their own, move on from that job to something else, right? So, our strategy is let’s think about what’s best for our country and get all stakeholders to align. We do think that all the stakeholders, including the government, want the best for their country, and we just need to make them see the big picture and then come along with us. That’s the plan that we have.”