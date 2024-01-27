Oyedele Speaks On FG Recruiting Area Boys To Collect Taxes

The Bola Tinubu-led federal government is not planning to recruit area boys and touts to collect taxes.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, made this known in a post via his official X handle on Saturday.

Recall that Oyedele, during an interview on Channels Television on January 17, 2023, said his team is planning to involve all stakeholders in the collection of tax.

The proposal to involve area boys and touts in tax collection sparked public outcry, with many netizens on social media describing the move as senseless.

Reacting to the criticisms on Saturday, Oyedele said his comment during the interview was taken out of context and sensationalised for obvious reasons.

Oyedele said the issue he raised was not about employing more tax collectors but about finding common ground with those already involved, who have an unofficial stake in the system.

The tax expert said he was talking about how to “get the buy-in of those who currently collect these taxes and obviously benefit from doing so beyond whatever they are being paid officially.

He said: “I did not mention any word like recruit or employ.

“My thought on it beyond the legal aspect was to consider the social dimension and find a practical solution that has a high chance of success.

“The idea being that government could train the collectors to behave in a civilised manner and pay them decently so that it is comparable to what they currently make.

“Their new role will be to drive and monitor compliance. The payers will pay less and be treated with dignity. Government will earn more, and society will benefit – a win-win outcome for everyone.”