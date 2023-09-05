DSS Is Denying Me Access To Visitors Of My Choice – Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that the Department of State Service (DSS) is denying him access to visitors of his choice.

Kanu lamented that the security service has violated a subsisting court order that granted him access to his visitors.

This was disclosed by Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after his routine meeting with Kanu at the DSS facility in Abuja on Monday.

A statement issued by Ejiofor revealed that the agitator’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome has begun contempt proceedings against the DSS Director General, Yusuf Bichi, over the denial.

The statement reads in part, “Recently, the personnel of the SSS have extended their acts of lawlessness by denying Onyendu access to visitors of his choice, in clear violation of a subsisting court order.

“However, our erudite Lead Counsel – Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN has swung into action by commencing contempt proceedings against the Director General of the SSS to demand immediate compliance with all the Court Orders that the SSS is currently violating with impunity.”

Tinubu Is Not Different From Buhari – Sowore Fumes As DSS Stops Him From Visiting Nnamdi Kanu

Meanwhile, prominent human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has disclosed that the Department of State Service (DSS) stopped him from visiting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore lamented that he was unable to gain access to Kanu after the agitator invited him.

The activist stated that he spent hours at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday and was not allowed to see him.

He revealed that it is the second time the DSS has refused to grant him access to Kanu.

Sowore noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has continued to demonstrate intolerance towards lawful agitation for self-determination.

He insisted that Tinubu’s administration is not different from that of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking via Twitter he wrote, “Visitation to Nnamdi Kanu botched by DSS

“#FreeNnamdiKanuNow I spend several hours at the @OfficialDSSNG headquarters in Abuja, I was invited by Onyedu @MaziNnamdiKanu to pay him a visit in custody, however, after hours of rigmarole the DSS told me I can’t see him today. This is the second time I am being denied lawfully ordered visitation to Mazi since his illegal abduction from Kenya. The @officialABAT regime continue to demonstrate intolerance towards lawful agitation for self determination. Tinubu is not different from @Mbuhari. #Revolutiinnow.”