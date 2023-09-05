Shaibu Withdraws Suit Against Obaseki

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, has withdrawn a suit seeking to stop alleged plots by Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to remove him from office.

Naija News understands that Shaibu, in a circular dated September 5, 2023, cited the case with Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 before the Federal High Court named the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, the Governor of Edo State, and the Chief Judge of Edo State as defendants.

In the circular, the deputy governor revealed that he withdrew the suit following a series of meetings involving himself, Obaseki, and well-meaning citizens of Edo and Nigerians, including party leaders, traditional rulers, and the Archbishop, Benin Archdiocese of the Catholic Church.

“With due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons I cannot ignore, I, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith,” Shaibu wrote.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze, for their kind words, advice and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State, Edo.

“I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr Governor, my boss and senior brother, for this path of peace.”