Six People Die As Trailers Collide In Osun

There was commotion during the weekend in Osun State after two trailers reportedly colluded on the Imesi-Ile highway.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that no fewer than six persons died in the road accident involving two vehicles.

While confirming the incident in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun State Command, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, said the two trailers involved had a head-on collision at about 9: 44 p.m. on Saturday due to brake failure of one of them, resulting in the death of the six persons.

According to her, an articulated vehicle (Red DAF) without a number plate, collided with another blue commercial truck (Mack) on the hill, with casualties due to speeding.

The FRSC spokesperson noted that five dead bodies were immediately evacuated from the scene and taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, but that the sixth victim was trapped under the truck, and men of the commission were able to use an extricate machine to remove the trapped body from one of the vehicles.

She said, ‘’We have five dead victims taken to the University Teaching Hospital in Osun by the Nigeria Police before the arrival of the FRSC team.”

Ogungbemi noted that the accident involved 17 persons, with 11 of them escaping unhurt. The FRSC command in the state advised drivers to drive with caution and ensure their vehicles were in perfect condition before embarking on any journey.