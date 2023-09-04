Peter Obi, EL-Rufai, Others Party With Retired Supreme Court Justice (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi and former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir- El-Rufai attended the birthday party of the retired Justice of the Supreme Court Amina Augie in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Justice Amina Augie celebrated her 70th birthday anniversary on Sunday, 3rd September, at a glamorous event attended by Ministers and top dignitaries.

Also amongst guest was the Senate President Godswill Akpabio; senior advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome; former minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed; former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke; and media mogul, Dele Momodu.

See photos below:

Peter Obi Mourns Taiwo Akinwunmi

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, recently expressed sadness over the demise of the designer of the Nigerian flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi.

Naija News reports that Pa Akinkunmi died at the age of 84, and his son, Akinwumi Samuel, confirmed his demise via his Facebook page on Wednesday.

In a statement released on his verified X formerly Twitter page on Wednesday, Obi said the very special role Pa Akinwunmi played in capturing Nigeria’s rich identity in the eternal symbolism of the national flag remains memorable.

The LP flagbearer said the Nigerian flag is now permanently etched in the consciousness of all Nigerians as the banner of the very identity as a nation and one people.

Obi stated he is convinced that living out the true identity as a nation in unity and harmony remains the best way to honour this great patriot, adding that Akinkunmi will be deservedly honoured, and his achievements will remain ever memorable.