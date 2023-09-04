Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Reveals Only Way To Stop Insecurity In The Southeast

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it is important for the Nigerian government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu as a way to curb insecurity and stop killings in the southeast.

The separatist group said the Nigerian government must obey the Appeal Court judgments that discharged and acquitted Kanu, Naija News reports.

In a statement issued by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Sunday, IPOB noted that if the government insists on awaiting the Supreme Court verdict, the eyes of the world will be on the apex court to legalize the “international crime of extraordinary rendition.”

IPOB, in the statement, said, “The unguarded attacks and useless petition from a shadow chasing group called Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) against the Federal House of Representatives ad hoc Committee Chairman Honorable Obinna Aguocha for saying the truth regarding the continuous illegal detention of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu shows that the group is clueless.

“We, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are asking, ‘How can charlatans form a group to save a dying nation and at the same time promote the demise of the same country through their display of ignorance?’

“The Federal House of Representatives ad hoc Committee Chairman investigating the insecurity in some communities in Abia State, Hon. Obinna Aguocha, called on the Nigerian Government and its compromised Security Agency, the DSS to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally from solitary confinement.

“After much deliberation at the chambers on the level of insecurity throughout Nigeria with emphasis on the Southeastern Region, the ad hoc Committee chairman gave the only solution to ending insecurity in the East as the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Hon. Aguocha is a stakeholder in the Southeast and knows exactly the root cause of the insecurity in the Southeast. But for the fact that the Nigerian Government is sponsoring insecurity as a reason to continue illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; they will use their attack dogs like SNM to attack anyone who calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is non-negotiable that the Nigerian government must obey the Appeal Court judgments that have discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Should the government insist on the Supreme Court verdict, the eyes of the world are on the Nigeria Supreme Court to legalize the International Crime of extraordinary rendition?

“Unfortunately, a mushroom group who is oblivious to the meaning of their name, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), displayed their ignorance and bigotry by casting aspersions on Hon. Aguocha for calling for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This Save Nigeria Movement was among the NGOs that the Buhari government founded and funded to do their bidding.

“If indeed members of the so-called SNM want to save Nigeria from going into oblivion, they ought to have advised the Nigerian government to obey their court judgements and orders.

“It will be absolutely impossible to save a nation that violates its citizen’s right to freedom and abuse the rule of laws with reckless abandon. Nigeria is a Pariah State and an example of an arrogant Empire like the Roman Empire that is destined to crumble.

“If indeed the members of SNM are serious about saving Nigeria, they should tell the Nigerian government to respect human rights and the rule of law.”