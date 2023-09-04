Kwankwaso Met With Tinubu Days Before Presidential Election – Ajirotutu

The Vice Chairman (South-West) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Wasiu Ajirotutu on Monday described the presidential candidate of the party in the February 25, 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso as a political liability.

He challenged the former governor of Kano State to deny the claims that he never met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu four days before the election.

Ajirotutu in a statement released on Monday insisted that Kwankwaso and Tinubu’s meeting a few days before the Presidential Election is anti-party activities.

He further stated that the action of the party’s presidential candidate was a betrayal of trust.

Ajirotutu was appointed the Southwest Chairman of the Party last week Tuesday after the Board of Trustees sacked the Kwakwasya’s faction of the NWC and handed six months of suspension to Kwankwaso.

Speaking on Kwankwaso’s suspension, Ajirotutu accused the former governor of Kano State of using the party’s structure for personal gains.

He, however, expressed readiness to make the party an enviable one in the Southwest.

Ajirotutu added, “Kwankwaso cajoled us as if he is contesting for presidency whereas he is a pretender and not a contender.

“He came to trade with the name of the party by hobnobbing with other Political parties and their candidates to get a favour. It’s very unfortunate that it’s this same Kwankwaso that is now accusing an innocent man in the person of our founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam of anti-party activities.

“I want to enjoin all NNPP members in Yoruba land to be calm and watchful as events unfold for a New Nigeria of our dreams.”