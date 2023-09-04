Fire Guts Headquarters Of Popular Church In Ilorin

Fire on Sunday gutted the World Assembly Church Headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

According to the Kwara State Fire Service, the fire outbreak, suspected to be caused by a power surge, happened on Sunday evening.

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday, the Head of Media and Publicity at the service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, said one Mr Akani informed the agency of the inferno via a phone call around 5:08 pm.

“The fire crew promptly responded to the call. Upon arrival at the scene, they found that a devastating inferno had already consumed the auditorium of the church due to late calls despite the significant damage caused by the fire.

“However, the firemen managed to contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading further,” Adekunle said.

According to him, an investigation carried out showed that the inferno occurred as a result of a power surge.

The statement reads: “On Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, at approximately 17:08 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service received an urgent call reporting a fire outbreak at The World Assembly Headquarters along Ajase-Ipo road in Ilorin, Kwara State. Mr Akani made the distress call.

“It’s worth noting that the materials used for the building’s construction were not fire-retardant, including aluminium roofing and plywood for the ceiling. These non-fire-resistant materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire before the fire service’s arrival. As a result, not only the auditorium but also three out of the six offices were affected by the fire.

“During the subsequent investigation into the cause of the outbreak, it was suspected to be as a result of a power surge.”

Naija News learnt that notable figures such as Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah, the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Special Duties, and Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, were present.

Additionally, various security agencies, including the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Civil Defense Corps and the Federal Fire Service, who were at the scene of the incident, provided support and assistance.

Therefore, Director Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, strongly emphasized the importance of timely reporting of fire incidents by the general public. He urged everyone to call the Fire Service promptly whenever a fire occurs, emphasizing that this swift action is crucial for minimizing the extent of fire damage.