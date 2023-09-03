Abia: PDP Yet To Come To Terms With Opposition Status — LP Chair

The Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Ceekay Igara on Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is yet to accept the reality that it is the opposition party.

Naija News learnt that Igara stated this during an interview with the Independent.

Igara while speaking on the recurring crisis at the Abia State House of Assembly, said it was nothing to worry about.

He debunked the story allegedly peddled by the PDP supporters that the party (PDP) are in the majority in the Assembly.

Igara further stated there is harmony in the affairs of the state, especially between the executive and the judi­ciary.

He said, “Who says the Assembly is not peaceful, if I may ask? Forget what you may have heard, there is no disharmony in the state As­sembly or between the legislative arm and the executive arm. It is just opposition.

“In your house where you are living, maybe you came back yes­terday and somebody has thrown out your bed outside, you must react and show displeasure.

“That is exactly what is happening in Abia State House of Assembly. It is an opposition thing. We have the majority with the alignment of one or two parties and I don’t think there should be any serious issue with that.

“Issues here and there will always arise and it is just something normal in a multi-party Assembly.

“In our own case, we are man­aging it well because we are also coming from being opposition be­fore and we understand how they feel being in that position now and that is why we don’t want to join issues with them.

“It is the normal thing and they are yet to understand that they are in opposition now. It is not something that should not be expected in an Assembly that has members of different political parties.

“If you watch, the speaker of the house has not made any statement; I have been making the statement on their behalf because I know what is exactly happening there.”