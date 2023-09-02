Umahi Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ondo Acting Governor

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Acting Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The minister visited the duo while on an inspection tour of road projects in the South West region.

Naija News reports that the minister had earlier in the week visited Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, Blessing Lere-Adams, Umahi explained to the monarch the benefits of concrete technology on our roads and the review of road contracts.

The minister was said to have been accompanied by Senator Iyiola Omisore before the visit to inspect the dualisation of Ibadan road (Mayfair Junction)-Lagere-Iremo-Enuwa-Ilesha By-Pass in Osun State.

He said, “I have been in Lagos and the West since Monday to evaluate the ongoing projects, especially bridges that are so important to Lagos’ economy, the issue of concrete technology on our roads, and review of road contracts.

“That is why we are going around to see how we can redesign our roads with concrete pavement.”

“Most Federal roads are connecting one state to the other, and when such is cut off, the economic viability of such states is in trouble; that is why I am presenting to the Economic Council to allow us to access funds to conclude some of these roads and if we don’t conclude them, it will impact negatively on these states economy.”

The Deputy Governor who spoke on behalf of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, during the meeting in the Governor’s office, said Umahi’s appointment has not come to the state as a surprise.

He said: “Your appointment has not come to us as a surprise; congratulations on your nomination, clearance, and inauguration by Mr. President it is a well-deserved appointment because, as a former Governor, your antecedent made you the first among the rest, and your experience in the terrain of infrastructural development and governance is in no small measure.

“The zeal at which you have commenced official engagement with your visit to the South West zone has given us excitement that better days are here for real.

“APC administration in this state has taken a giant stride in infrastructural development by building quality roads in all the Sectorial districts of the state.”