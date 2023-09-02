President Tinubu Hailed For Replacing NDDC Board Nominees

President Bola Tinubu has been commended by Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State for replacing the state’s Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board nominee.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had appointed a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Asu Okang, to the commission’s board, sparking protests by some ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

Following the appointment, some protesters converged at the Government House in Calabar, Cross River capital, to protest the appointment of the PDP member.

Also, the APC in Ondo rejected Victor Akinjo’s nomination to the NDDC board, and the president subsequently approved the replacement of Akinjo with Otito Atikase. He also replaced Okang with Orok Otuk Duke.

But in a statement on Friday signed by his spokesman, Emmanuel Ogbeche, the governor said the swiftness with which Tinubu replaced the nominees has pacified millions of APC members.

The governor said there is indeed a renewed hope in the state and country and asked Nigerians to continue to give their support to the president’s policies and programmes.

He said: “I wish to graciously thank Mr. President for acting timely and decisively in correcting what I believe was not a deliberate anomaly in the nomination of a non-member of our great party, the APC, into the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission,” he said.

“The swiftness in which the matter that has agitated millions of our party faithful not just in Cross River state, but across the country, demonstrates that we have a listening president, one who is prepared to respond to the yearning and aspirations of not just APC members, but Nigerians in general.”