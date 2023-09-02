‘Pay Me Back My Money’ – Sarah Martins Mocks Judy Austin Over Alleged Debt

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has called out her former best friend, Judy Austin, over an alleged debt.

Naija News recalls that the best friends fell out after Sarah Martins distanced herself from Judy and pitched a tent with May and Rita Edochie.

Angered by the act of betrayal, Judy Austin unfollowed Sarah, taking down all posts relating to Sarah on her Instagram page.

Her husband, Yul, also followed suit, unfollowing Sarah Martins on the video and photo-sharing app.

In a new development, Sarah, via her Instagram page on Saturday, publicly called out her former friend, asking her to pay back the money loaned to her.

According to Sarah, the money loaned to Judy came from her business and should be returned.

She wrote: “She I learnt the hard way but we meuveeeee regardless. Whoever knows her should tell to do the needful!

“You should have sent back my 1m before blocking me! I worked hard for that money so I won’t keep quiet sis…

“That money is from my business account @sarahsplaceempire, and it’s my sweat! Send back my money Judy!”