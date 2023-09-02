Panic As Tanker Leaks Gas In Lagos [Video]

There was panic among residents and motorists in the early hours on Saturday in Ikorodu Road, by Stadium Road, Surulere area of Lagos State, following a gas tanker leakage.

Naija News reports that panic in the area resulted in traffic gridlock as motorists and residents scamper for safety, with emergency responders cordoning off the leaking gas tanker.

An eyewitness disclosed that the gas leakage started around 9 a.m., when the driver of the tanker carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) experienced a hitch due mechanical fault and the tank started leaking.

Men of the fire service, who raced to douse the tension were seen dampening the area to prevent any possible out break of fire.

In viral videos, rescuers were seen trying to evacuate the leaking gas tanker.

Confirming the incident, Director, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the situation was under control as the area had been cordoned off by rescue team.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, urged residents to be calm as the situation posed no threat due to ongoing rescue operation.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “There is currently road closure from Stadium to Ojuelegba (on both sides).

“A truck carrying gas had an accident and gas started leaking.

“The vehicle was stopped around Stadium Hotel Bus Stop, along the Funsho Williams Avenue (Western Avenue).

“The Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Service, Police, LASEMA, LASTMA are currently on site doing the needful for proper safety of the entire community, road users and Lagosians at large.”

Watch the video below: