Driver Of Gas-laden Tanker Arrested In Lagos 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the arrest of the driver of a leaking gas-laden tanker in the state.

Naija News earlier reported that there was panic among residents and motorists in the early hours on Saturday in Ikorodu Road, by Stadium Road, Surulere area of Lagos State, following a gas tanker leakage.

An eyewitness disclosed that the gas leakage started around 9 a.m., when the driver of the tanker carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) experienced a hitch due to a mechanical fault, and the tank started leaking.

The intervention of LASTMA and some agencies of the state, who quickly swang into action to divert traffic, averted a looming disaster.

Explaining why the tanker driver was arrested, the Director, of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that the tanker driver had forced the vehicle under the newly erected barrier, resulting in the spilling of its contents (gas) on the main garage by Akaka Inward Stadium bridge.

In a statement, Taofiq confirmed the driver’s arrest and noted that he had been handed over to the Nigerian police in the state.

Taofiq, furthermore stated, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) led by Lastma Akinde Olusola today averted a fire disaster around stadium bridge inward Ojuelegba area of Lagos.

“In a press statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq quoted Lastma Officer Akinde Olusola of Zone 3, Iponri area of Surulere to have confirmed that a gas-laden truck with registration no KRD 281 XL hit the newly erected barrier by the government at Alaka inward Stadium.

“Zebra Olusola confirmed further that in an attempt for a gas truck to force itself under the newly erected barrier, it had’s content (gas) spilt on the main garrage by Akaka inward Stadium bridge.

“According to Zebra Olusola “Immediately the incident occurred, Lastma officials quickly invited other emergency responders, particularly the Lagos State Fire Service, and condoned off the main carriageway at Alaka by Stadium bridge for motorists to avert any fire outbreak.

“While the driver of the truck was arrested and handed over to Policemen from Area ‘C’ Divisional Police Station, vehicular movement was diverted to the service lane from Alaska to continue their movement inward Ojuelegba by Lastma Officials.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, said the newly erected barrier at the Stadium bridge was to divert heavy trucks to the service lane from Alaka inward Stadium down to Ojuelegba.

“Mr Oreagba, however, enjoined heavy truck drivers always to make use of the service lane whenever they are embarking on any journey around Stadium to Ojuelegba area of Lagos.”