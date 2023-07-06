UTME Result Controversy: Asari Dokubo Queries Mmesoma’s Age

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has questioned the age of the embattled 19-year-old Anambra State student, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Naija News reports that Mmesoma had paraded a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result slip earlier, showing her having a 362 score.

The claimed result put her as the overall best candidate in the year’s joint examination, allowing students to apply for their preferred choice of higher institution.

After the student had gone viral and got a scholarship for scoring 362 in the UTME, JAMB countered Mmesoma’s claim and described her as a fraud. The exam body also involved the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the matter.

JAMB insisted on Tuesday, July 4, that the young girl forged the result on a template it stopped using in 2021. Amid the controversy, the exam body withdrew her result and suspended her from partaking in UTME for the next three years.

In a Facebook live on Wednesday, Dokubo claimed that Mmesoma’s age might have been altered before she took the UTME.

The former militant leader wondered why Mmesoma wrote JAMB at age 19 when his children completed their secondary school education at the age of 15 and 16 respectively.

Dokubo said he is irritated by what some people are saying that Mmesoma did not forge her result, saying that the embattled student lied about her score.

He said: “I have actually checked the little girl’s details, and I observed that there is the possibility that her age was altered before she sat for the exam.

“If not, why will she be writing JAMB at 19 when my own children finished school between the ages of 15 & 16. I saw 2004 in her details that I saw.

“One sure fact is that we know all these things, but we may choose not to talk. Now, I have to talk because I am irritated by what some people are saying. Something that is an obvious lie is what some people are comfortable with.”