Asari Dokubo Reveals Appointment Ex-President, Buhari Gave Him

A former militant leader, Asari Dokubo has boldly claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari employed him to ensure the safety of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

This notorious highway, under Buhari’s leadership, had been infamous for constant kidnappings and killings, making it a dangerous route for travelers.

However, the violence decreased notably in the later stages of Buhari’s administration.

During a visit to President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock last month, Dokubo asserted that his men were responsible for the significant decrease in violence on the highway.

In a recent video, he reiterated this claim, arguing that his intervention brought peace and stability to the notoriously unsafe route.

Despite openly criticizing Buhari for the majority of his administration, Dokubo stated that the former president recognized his potential and tasked him with this important responsibility.

He said, “If the Buhari-led government can engage me to bring safety for the people on the Abuja-Kaduna road, it should be commended.”

He also highlighted the many lives saved and the relief provided to victims of trauma and depression as a result of the decreased violence.

Dokubo stated, “We did not employ ourselves. The government saw the potential in us and knowing that we can deliver and they engaged us.”

Despite his past criticisms of Buhari, Dokubo suggests that the fact he was hired is a testament to the government’s recognition of his capabilities.

He added, “That the Buhari government engaged me shows that they know who I am.”