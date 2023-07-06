Tiwa Savage Opens Up On How Nervousness Almost Ruined Her Performance At King Charles III’s Coronation

Nigerian sensational female singer, Tiwa Savage, has opened up about how nervousness almost ruined her performance at the historical coronation of the British monarch, King Charles III.

Naija News recalls that Tiwa Savage in March 2023, became the first Nigerian artiste to perform at a British royal event after thrilling guests at King Charles III’s coronation concert and Big Lunch.

Speaking in a recent interview with Good Morning Britain TV Show, the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner said it was beautiful to perform for the king and also an amazing moment to be on stage representing the commonwealth.

The ‘Queen of Afrobeats’ as she is fondly called admitted that she was nervous in the first few seconds of her performance at Windsor Castle but got over it when she started singing.

She said, “It was beautiful [to perform for the King]. It was such an amazing moment to represent the Commonwealth and to be on that stage.

“I was nervous, I will say the first few seconds. But as soon as I started singing, I said, ‘I have to just get swept away by the crowd”

Tiwa Savage Is Still The GOAT

Meanwhile, entertainment executive and talent manager, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as TeeBillz, has declared that his ex-wife cum female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, paved the way for other female singers in the Nigerian music industry.

Naija News reports that TeeBillz took to his Instagram page on Sunday night to shower praises on the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner and subsequently deleted the social media post.

According to him, without Tiwa Savage and his efforts, no female artist would stand a chance.

TeeBillz added that people are free to debate the statement, notwithstanding, Tiwa Savage is still the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Times).