‘Without Tiwa Savage And I, No Female Artist Will Stand A Chance In Music Industry’ – TeeBillz

Entertainment executive and talent manager, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as TeeBillz, has declared that his ex-wife cum female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, paved the way for other female singers in the Nigerian music industry.

Naija News reports that TeeBillz took to his Instagram page on Sunday night to shower praises on the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner and subsequently deleted the social media post.

According to him, without Tiwa Savage and his efforts, no female artist would stand a chance.

TeeBillz added that people are free to debate the statement, notwithstanding, Tiwa Savage is still the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Times).

Sharing a photo of Tiwa Savage, he wrote: “Without her, without me, no female artist will stand the chance… Let’s start the debate! She’s still the GOAT regardless.”

Nedu ‘Attacked’ Over Sensual Comment On Tiwa Savage

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has been slammed on social media over a sensual comment about Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage.

Naija News reports that Ned in his recent podcast ‘The Honest Brunch’ shared his thoughts about sexual relationships between young and older people.

The controversial OAP said if he had the opportunity, he would lick Tiwa Savage’s privates as ladies who are currently in their 40s are fabulous.

Nedu added that the p**sy of ladies in their 40s is sweeter in bed when compared to younger ladies.