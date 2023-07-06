Nigeria News
Shettima Arrives Ibadan For 2023 Nigerian Army Celebration Day (Video)
Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for the Nigerian Army Day Celebration.
Naija News reports that Shettima is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the ceremony.
The vice president was received by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal; the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, Abudlrasaq Abdulrahman, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.
Vice President @KashimSM Shettima arrives Ibadan for 2023 @HQNigerianArmy Day Celebration. pic.twitter.com/4XrJfZtfAx
— NTA News (@NTANewsNow) July 6, 2023
