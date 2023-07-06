Shehu Sani Reacts To Chinese Warship In Nigerian Waters

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the arrival of Chinese warships in Nigeria.

Naija News recalls that three Chinese warships had arrived in Nigeria as part of growing naval cooperation between the two countries.

“They are on port call on completion of task before heading home. The visit is to improve diplomacy. They hope the visit will strengthen ties between the two navies,” Nigeria’s navy spokesman Commodore Ayo Vaughan said.

One of the three ships, the destroyer Nanning, berthed in Lagos.

The Chinese embassy in Nigeria had announced that the warships would leave on Wednesday.

The visit comes after US defence officials last year expressed concern over Chinese plans for a military base on West Africa’s Atlantic coast.

Reacting to the development via Twititer, Sani opined that the warship was nothing to be worried about, adding the the United States warship was also in Nigeria a few months ago.

He wrote, “Chinese warship in Nigerian waters shouldn’t be a cause of worries,US warship was also here some few months ago.We are an Independent nation free to relate with any country.”