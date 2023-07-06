Pregnant Woman Dies In Nasarawa Hospital, As Doctors Embark On Five-Day Warning Strike 

A middle-aged pregnant woman, whose name is withheld has reportedly died at the Dalhatu Specialist Hospital, Lafia (DASH), in Nasarawa State.

Naija News gathered that the deceased died Wednesday afternoon while waiting for doctors to perform a caesarian section on her.

Her death follows the commencement of a five-day warning strike by doctors yesterday.

According to Daily Trust who visited the hospital, the deceased was hitherto booked for a caesarean section yesterday, but due to the start of the warning strike, there were no doctors on the ground to attend to her.

Resident doctors had yesterday commenced a five-day warning strike, and it’s expected to end on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 8 am.

The development as gathered by this platform has paralysed medical services in all the 19 general hospitals, including Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia owned by the Nasarawa State government.

Resident doctors had on June 13 issued a three-week ultimatum, asking the state government to look into the welfare issues concerning their members.

Narrating his ordeal, the husband of the deceased, Malam Abubakar Liman told Daily Trust that his wife was waiting for the arrival of doctors to carry out a caesarean section when she died while waiting. According to him, the inability to foot the bills of a private hospital made them wait, as it was gathered that patients with critical conditions were being evacuated to private facilities

Liman said even though he has accepted the death of his pregnant wife, the government should remedy the situation to avert further incidences.

Reacting to the development, the state NMA chairman, Dr Peter Attah consoled the family of the deceased.

He said “For us, we sincerely sympathise with the deceased’s family over the irreparable loss.

“Our lives are also at risk at the same time as a result of work hazards.”

Earlier, Attah had noted that the strike was a way to push their demand as the government has refused to meet them.

According to him, the doctors and other medical workers across the state were suffering as a result of poor welfare packages from the state government.

It was also learnt that officials of the NMA were present at the hospital to ensure strict complaince to the strike.