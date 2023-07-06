Photos From Tinubu’s Meeting With Anyim, Metuh In Aso Rock [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, received the former Senate President and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, at the State House in Abuja.

The Nigerian leader also welcomed a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, to the Presidential Villa.

Both figures who were prominent critics of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leading up to the 2019 elections were welcomed to the State House by the APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Others at the meeting included the Chief of Staff to the President and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake.

It is interesting to note that Metuh announced his resignation from the PDP and departure from partisan politics in October 2022, while Anyim worked with the APC in Ebonyi State during the 2023 general elections.

