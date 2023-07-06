Mmesoma: Things Would Be Different For Peter Obi If INEC Had Done What JAMB Did – Reno Omokri

Political analyst, Reno Omokri has praised the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for ferociously maintaining its stance on the controversy surrounding the UTME result of Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Omokri insisted that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had also done the same thing in the case of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, it would have been obvious that he did not win the election.

The former presidential aide stated that he is not surprised that the people supporting the LP flag bearer are also those supporting Ejikeme.

He opined that if INEC had a proactive spokesman like JAMB, the electoral body would have defended itself better.

He wrote, “Peter Obi is to INEC what Mmesoma Ejikeme is to JAMB. A man who came third claims he should have come first. It is, therefore, not surprising that the persons supporting Obi are also the same persons supporting Mmesoma. What JAMB is doing is what INEC ought to have done. Come out with guns blazing in defence of the #NigerianElections2023.

“If INEC had a proactive and resourceful spokesman like JAMB’s Fabian Benjamin, by now, it would be obvious that Obi and Mmesoma have no case whatsoever. One wants to reclaim scholarships and recognition that she is not entitled to, and the other wants to reclaim a mandate that was never his estate.

“Scripture says the first shall be the last, but in the case of Obi and Mmesoma, the last wants to be the first!”