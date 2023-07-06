List Of Professors, Others Set Up By Soludo To Investigate JAMB, Mmesoma Ejike’s UTME Score Saga

A committee of eight consisting of academicians, clerics and technological know-how persons have been set up to investigate the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and an Anambra State student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, over her alleged 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) result falsification saga.

It could be recalled that Mmesoma defended herself in a video that has since gone viral, expressing confusion about the forgery accusation and explaining that she printed her result directly from JAMB’s portal.

JAMB, however, maintained that the 19-year-old student scored 249 against the 362 she was parading on social media.

In the latest development, Mmesoma acknowledged that she scored 249, as claimed by JAMB. Though she said, the examination body must not blame her for the development.

However, the Anambra State Government led by Governor Charles Soludo has set up a Committee of Inquiry to investigate the matter thoroughly.

See members of the committee below:

1. Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu (Chairman)

2. Prof. Mercy Okonkwo – member

3. Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh – member

4. Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor – member

5. Prof. Jaja Nwanegbo – member

6. Rev. Sr. Prof. Mary-Felicia Opara – member

7. Rev. Cannon Dr. Uchenna Umeifekwem – member

8. Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (MD, Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency) – member.

Naija News understands that the Committee was set up on Tuesday after Miss Mmesoma went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, with her UTME result to protest that JAMB didn’t recognize her as the candidate with the highest score.

The Commissioner, in turn, called JAMB to confirm her claim, but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged.

JAMB took up the matter and invited the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to investigate the matter and make its findings known.

Reacting on the matter earlier, Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Paul Nwosu, noted that the investigation was yet to be done when JAMB went public with the matter, thus eliciting the raucous conversations we’ve seen in the media.

Nwosu said: “It is not our wish to join the slanging match or take sides at this stage. But as a responsible government we have decided to undertake an independent investigation into the matter.

“In the light of the above, Anambra State Government has set up a Committee of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate the JAMB/Mmesoma matter. The findings of this Committee will be made public.”