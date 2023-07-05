Just In: Mmesoma Ejikeme Reveals Authentic Score As JAMB Concludes Probe

Embattled 19-year-old Anambra State student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, has finally admitted that her 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) – Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is 249.

Naija News reports that Mmesoma had paraded a UTME result slip earlier, showing her having a 362 score. The claimed result put her as the overall best candidate in the year’s joint examination, allowing students to apply for their preferred choice of higher institution.

After the student had gone viral and got scholarships for the 362 score record, JAMB countered Mmesoma’s claim and described her as a fraud. The exam body also involved the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the matter.

JAMB insisted on Tuesday, July 4, that the young girl forged the result on a template it stopped using in 2021.

While featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday morning, Mmesom admitted that the first result was wrong.

She, however, said the exam body must not blame her for the mixup.

“After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249.

“I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there,” Mmesoma said in reaction to the feedback from JAMB which said it has concluded its investigation on the controversial matter.

Mmesoma also faulted JAMB’s three-year ban on her, stressing that it was not her fault.

“It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that, and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair,” she said.