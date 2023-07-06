Kano Anti-Graft Agency Summons Ganduje For Questioning

Kano State’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has summoned the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in relation to a series of controversial videos released in 2017.

The videos, which were published by online news outlet Daily Nigerian, allegedly showed Abdullahi accepting kickbacks from contractors.

The former governor, however, denied the accusations and claimed that the videos had been manipulated.

According to the chairman of the PCACC, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, a thorough forensic examination of the videos has verified their authenticity.

He announced at a public dialogue on ‘Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano’ on Wednesday that the examination indicated the videos were indeed genuine.

Rimingado further disclosed on Channels TV on Thursday that Abdullahi has been invited for questioning over the matter.

Magaji said the agency’s belief in the legal maxim of “innocent until proven guilty” will apply to the ex-governor as it does to all and that it believes the investigation will give the ex-governor the opportunity to finally get to clear his name in the controversy.

“I have signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the commission next week because this is what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself,” he said.