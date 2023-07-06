App Nigerian Students Use To Create Fake JAMB Result Exposed (Video)

An app used by Nigerian students to create fake Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results has been exposed by a concerned lady identified as Oge Nsimah.

Naija News reports that Oge shared the video of how students manipulate their result in the wake of the ongoing controversy about an Anambra State teenager, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was accused by JAMB of allegedly manipulating her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results and inflating the scores from 249 to 362.

Mmesoma, who denied mutilating her result, however, during a recent feature on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday morning, admitted that the first result was wrong.

She, then said the exam body must not blame her for the mixup.

“After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249.

“I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there,” Mmesoma said in reaction to the feedback from JAMB which said it has concluded its investigation on the controversial matter.

In the trending video, Oge shared in steps how students manipulate their scores with the app to get their desired marks.

Watch the video below;