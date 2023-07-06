Akpabio, Jibrin Barau, Bamidele Visit Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji (Photos)

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, along with two other top senate figures, visited Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday.

Accompanying Akpabio were Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President, and Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate Majority Leader and representative of Ekiti central district.

The trio’s visit to Governor Oyebanji was conducted as an act of courtesy.

The visit is coming days after Bamidele who represents a constituency from Ekiti in the 10th Senate emerged as the Senate Leader.

‘Tinubu Resolves Rift Between Adamu, NASS Presiding Officers’

In other news, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday resolved the disagreement between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Assembly leadership over the announcement of principal officers of the parliament.

Naija News recalls that a crisis erupted in the ruling party on Tuesday after Adamu rejected the principal officers of the National Assembly announced by both the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Adamu rejected the announcement of the principal officers during a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The APC Chairman stated that the announcement of the new principal officers is a rumour and that the list of the names did not emanate from the party.

Following Adamu’s outburst, President Tinubu summoned Adamu and the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to the State House, Abuja, for a crucial meeting.