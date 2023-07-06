‘Tinubu Resolves Rift Between Adamu, NASS Presiding Officers’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has resolved the disagreement between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Assembly leadership over the announcement of principal officers of the parliament.

Naija News recalls that a crisis erupted in the ruling party on Tuesday after Adamu rejected the principal officers of the National Assembly announced by both the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Adamu rejected the announcement of the principal officers during a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The APC Chairman stated that the announcement of the new principal officers is a rumour and that the list of the names did not emanate from the party.

Following Adamu’s outburst, President Tinubu summoned Adamu and the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to the State House, Abuja, for a crucial meeting.

At the end of the meeting, there was no official statement from the presidency on the matter, but a source told Daily Trust that the president was embarrassed by the development.

Another source stated that the president endorsed the actions of Akpabio and Abbas on the principal officers and asked Adamu to align with the decisions made.