10th NASS: PDP Leadership In Disarray As Labour Party Lawmakers Resort To “Cash And Carry” Politics

Shocking details have emerged on how the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woefully failed to determine the minority leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News understands that the PDP failed to assert any control or influence in the choice of the minority leadership in both chambers of the National Assembly.

With the failure leaving the opposition party in disarray, it further exposes the party’s gradual and systemic weakening by some of its leaders.

The G-5 – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) – were reportedly believed to have skilfully played the “requisite money politics” with the other opposition elements, who were willing “cash and carry” aiders in the planned decimation of PDP.

The G5 was also believed to have compromised the current leadership of PDP, under Umar Damagum, who might have given the party away to the G-5 governors, and let them steal the show.

Recall that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had Tuesday announced Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as Majority Leader, Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South) as Deputy Majority Leader; Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) as Chief Whip; Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South), Deputy Whip; Simon Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau North) as Minority Leader; and Oyewunmi Olalere (PDP, Osun West) as Deputy Minority Leader.

In the House of Representatives, the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, named Hon. Julius Ihonvbere as Majority Leader; Hone Abdullahi Halims as Deputy Majority Leader; Hon. Bello Kumo as Chief Whip; Adewunmi Onanuga as Deputy Chief Whip; and Kingsley Chinda, an ally of Wike, as Minority Leader.

According to ThisDay, the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly reached an understanding with the G-5 to undo their party at every opportunity.

The Wike-led G-5 had allegedly enlisted and mobilised all the other opposition parties, especially Labour Party (LP), whose members were alleged to have resorted to “cash and carry” politics.

The group was said to have effectively “captured” the other opposition parties and might continue to instigate them to always stand in opposition against PDP.

The G-5, ThisDay gathered, had resolved to continue to stand in opposition to PDP and seize as many opportunities as they continue to avail themselves to give back to the party a dose of its treatment.