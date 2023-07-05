You Don’t Need To Worry About New NASS Principal Officers – Aniagwu Tells Adamu

The Spokesman for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu, says the rejection of the principal officers of the 10th National Assembly by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was unnecessary.

Recall that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had named the principal officers of both the Red and Green Chambers.

But the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday, dismissed the selection of the new leadership of the National Assembly announced by Akpabio and Abbas, describing the report as a rumour.

Reacting to the development in a chat with The Punch, Anaigwu advised Adamu to remain calm, noting that Akpabio would not take any position against his party.

He stated that the APC NWC would know the reason for the emergence of the principal officers soon, adding that their selection may not have been Akpabio’s unilateral decision.

He said, “The ruling party produces the Senate Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip, and Deputy Chief Whip. These are positions for the party in the majority. But I don’t think Adamu needs to worry. Senator Akpabio will not take a position that will go against his party’s interest.

“Senator Bamidele is Tinubu’s boy. So, his emergence as Senate Majority Leader may not have been a unilateral decision engineered by Akpabio. With time, I think the APC NWC will know what happened and why it happened on Tuesday.”