Tinubu Will Perform Better Than Buhari – Varsity Don Says

A University Don, Babafemi Badejo, has expressed optmisim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will perform better than his immediate-past predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu is barely two months in office as Nigeria’s new president. Recall that after a fiercely contest presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the February 25th poll.

He was subsequently sworn in on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on Tinubu’s few days in office so far, Badejo, a Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Chrisland University in Abeokuta, said it is too early to judge the President’s performance.

He believed, however, that Tinubu’s performance in one month was a pointer that his administration would bring relief to Nigerians in the current hard situation.

Naija News understands that Badejo made the remark on Wednesday in Abeokuta while delivering a lecture at the maiden Inaugural Lecture of Chrisland University.

Badejo acknowledged that the Nigerian leader might face significant challenges in dealing with the persistent issue of insecurity and corruption in the country.

He pointed out that the issues of insecurity and corruption needs drastic action by the new administration in order to surmount them.

“It is too early to give a conclusion on President Tinubu, but I can say that from what he has done in one month, he will perform by far better than the previous administration,” Vanguard quoted Badejo saying.

The varsity Don urged the Nigeria leader to take seriously the issue of corruption, saying corruption had dug deep into the Nigerian system and that for any nation to witness meaningful development, corruption must be eradicated.

He said: “No country around the world can be comfortable by staying very far away from fighting corruption. The President should ensure he fights corruption to the last.

“There is need to ensure that in dealing with corruption, no one is immune from or beyond the reach of the laws, by virtue of whatever relationship or status.

“This is indeed very important as part of steps by the President and those in top leadership positions, to begin to demonstrate their commitment to the anti-corruption war, through their personal examples of zero tolerance for corruption.

“The fight against corruption in Nigeria requires concerted commitments and ingenuity as part of a holistic approach,” Badejo added.