Senate Okays Tinubu’s Nominees As DG, Commissioners Of SEC

President Bola Tinubu‘s nominees for Director General and Executive Commissioners of the Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, received confirmation from the Nigerian Senate on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the Senate approved the nomination of Emomotimi John Agama (Bayelsa) for appointment as the director general of the SEC.

Additionally, the red chamber approved three nominees, Frana Chukwuogor (Enugu), Abimbola Oyebola Ajomale (Ogun), and Samiya Hassan-Usman (Kano), for the positions of commissioners at the agency.

Chukwuogor was nominated to serve as Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement) at SEC, Ajomale as Executive Commissioner (Operations), and Hassan-Usman as Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services).

The Senate’s resolution came after it reviewed and accepted the report from the Senate Committee on Capital Market, which was presented by the committee’s chair, Senator Osita Izunaso.

President Bola Tinubu made a request to the Senate on May 15, 2024, seeking the screening and confirmation of nominees for the roles of director general and commissioners of SEC.

In his presentation, Izunaso asserted that the nominees meet the necessary qualifications for appointment and consequently urged the Senate to confirm them.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, presiding over the plenary session, facilitated a voice vote that led to the senators approving the confirmation of the nominees.