Source Speaks On Wale Edun’s Meeting With Tinubu On Minimum Wage

President Bola Tinubu held a meeting on Thursday at the State House with key members of his economic team, including Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and Senator Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.

The meeting, set against the backdrop of ongoing discussions on a new national minimum wage, is seen as a critical step towards resolving the impasse between the government and labour unions.

On Tuesday, June 6, President Tinubu tasked Minister Edun to formulate a financially viable and acceptable new minimum wage proposal that would satisfy all stakeholders involved in the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage.

This directive was part of a resolution issued at the end of a meeting chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, where it was disclosed that the President is committed to establishing a minimum wage higher than ₦60,000.

However, the negotiations hit a snag on Wednesday when the government team could not present the new wage figures during the tripartite committee meeting.

Emerging from Thursday’s meeting, Minister Edun addressed the press, stating, “There is no cause for alarm,” which suggests that progress may have been made towards finalizing the wage proposal.

Although it remains unconfirmed whether the new figures were formally presented to President Tinubu, sources indicate that the meeting likely covered the financial implications of the proposed wage adjustments following recent consultations with a World Bank team.

A source that spoke with TheNation stated, “It looks like it because they held a separate meeting after the visit of the World Bank team and from all available indications, the next thing on the table that the Finance Minister should be discussing with the President should be the submission of the figures as instructed by the President.

“He was clear when he instructed on Tuesday, he said either that day or the next day, which was yesterday, Wednesday. So from what I can deduce, he must have submitted his report. Let’s just wait to hear details later.”