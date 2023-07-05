Tinubu Closes Case Against Peter Obi, LP Before Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have closed their case in the suit by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

Naija News reports Tinubu and co closed their case on Wednesday after presenting the Senate Majority leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele as the sole witness.

Lawyer to Tinubu and Shettma, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) announced the closure of his client’s case.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Olanipekun presented 18 documents in defence of his client’s position.

Lawyer to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) said, upon assessing the state of the case, his client is satisfied that it has sufficiently made its case and need not call any witness.

He subsequently announced the closure of his client’s case.

The documents presented before the tribunal include a letter from former Inspector General of Police, Tarfa Balogun to the US Embassy in Nigeria dated February 3, 2003; letter from the US Embassy dated February 4, 2003; and a bundle of Tinubu’s educational records from the Chicago State University certified by Jamar C. Orr, Associate General Counsel, Office of Legal Affairs, Chicago State University, Chicago.

Other documents are data pages of international passport showing travels to the US from 2011 to 2023, Labour Party (LP)’s forwarding letter for the submission of membership registration dated April 25, 2022; LP’s register of members for Anambra State, and a copy of the report of the Committee On The Location of the FCT and Historical Bureau.

Tinubu’s also tendered a copy of form EC8D for Kano State in respect of the presidential election of Feb. 25, 2023; acknowledgement copy of Shettima’s voluntary withdrawal of candidacy from Borno Central Senatorial District election dated July 6, 2022; judgment of the Supreme Court in SC/CV/501/2023 PDP vs INEC and 3 others delivered on May 26, 2023; copy of page 28 of the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper of 23rd February, 2023; copy of page 27 of the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper of 23rd February, 2023.