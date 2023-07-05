President Tinubu Meets APC National Chairman, Secretary

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday held a meeting with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the State House in Abuja.

The APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore was also present at the meeting.

At the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting had not been made public but Naija News reports the three leaders met hours after the party rejected the individuals who emerged as other principal officers of the National Assembly on Tuesday sparking rumours of a possible crack within the APC.

It would be recalled that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abass on Tuesday respectively announced the names of principal officers in both chambers of the National Assembly.

However, shortly after the announcement, Adamu, in the company of some APC Governors after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, said they were not aware of the names announced as majority principal officers by the National Assembly leaders.

“I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party, the NWC, has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them (NASS leadership) in writing which is the norm and practice (it is not our intention to break away from traditions), whatever announcement is done either by the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker is not from this secretariat,” Adamu had said.

However, sources said Adamu and the APC leadership are fully aware of moves to name Opeyemi Bamidele, David Umahi, Ali Ndume and others as majority leaders of the National Assembly.

It was gathered that the Presidency and APC governors were also in support of the principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives announced on Monday.