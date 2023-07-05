Popular Actress Who Left Nigeria For America, Returns After Years

Nollywood actress, Tawa Ajisefinni has returned back to Nigeria after spending over four years in the United States of America, (USA).

The excited Yoruba movie star via her Instagram page on Wednesday, July, 5th announced her return with a video of herself and her husband at the airport.

Tawa expressed joy on returning home after four years and three months.

“Good morning Nigeria. I’m glad to be back home after 4 good years and 3 months,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, popular Nollywood actor, Felix Omokhodion, has lost his wife to death.

Naija News reports that the 37-year-old movie star took to his official Instagram page to share the sad news.

Felix penned a tribute for his late wife alongside a series of photos showing the beautiful moments they shared together.

The thespian described his late wife as his guardian angel, partner, heart, best friend, angel, and everything.

Felix also spoke about his love for his wife stating it will always burn within him and she will remain his guiding light until they reunite.