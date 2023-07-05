Police Give Update On Dismissal Of Trigger-Happy Cop Who Killed Generator Technician In Lagos

The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has given an update on the dismissal of the Trigger-Happy cop, identified as Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi, who killed a generator technician in the state.

Naija News reports that the victim identified as Bakare Idris, was shot dead by a Nigerian policeman in the Oregun area of Lagos and buried last month (June) at the Ifo area of Ogun State after an autopsy was carried out on him.

Reacting to a report of the family alleging cover-up of the case following the burial of Idris, Hundeyin said the recommendation for the dismissal of Inspector Odeyemi has been approved.

According to him, the policeman will be arraigned on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Hundeyin added that the state Commissioner oF Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has assured Lagosians of unwavering determination in serving justice on the case and also supervising the activities of its officers to ensure respect for human life.

He wrote on Twitter: “The recommendation for dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi was today approved. This paves way for his arraignment which will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, assures Lagosians of his unwavering determination to police the state within the dictates of rule of law, civility and respect for human life.”