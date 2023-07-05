Mmesoma Vs JAMB: Shehu Sani Makes Fresh Claims On 2023 Elections

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has made a fresh claim about events following the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

In a post via his Twitter page on Wednesday evening, Senator Sani recalled that the 781 election offenders reportedly arrested nationwide by police operatives have all been released.

Naija News reports that Sani said this in reaction to the ongoing controversy about an Anambra State teenager, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was accused by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of allegedly manipulating her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results and inflating the scores from 249 to 362.

Senator Sani, who had earlier asked Nigerian leaders who are with ‘clean hands’ to judge Mmesoma, reminded Nigerians to channel their energy towards the events after the 2023 election.

“While you get angry over the Anambra Jamb Girl issue, Just to remind you that all these people have since been released and are now at home,” the former lawmaker wrote on the microblogging page while sharing the screenshot of a news report on the release of the electoral offenders.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has offered it 427 lawyers to prosecute 215 electoral offenders from the 2023 general elections.

Naija News gathered that the Commission’s Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Tuesday, June 4, during a meeting with the state Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to review the general elections.

The INEC boss said the Nigerian police force presented to the commission 215 people for various electoral infractions, and the NBA is helping in prosecuting the culprits by providing the services of 427 lawyers for free to INEC.

Yakubu said the election commission was partnering with the NBA in prosecuting those electoral offenders for the 2023 general election.

He also said the commission received the police report in the suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa Ari, saying INEC would soon take appropriate actions against him.

This platform earlier reported that the INEC chairman was holding a meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja to review its activities in the 2023 general elections.

The electoral commission is also expected to discuss preparations for the off-season governorship elections in Kogi and Imo in November this year.

Naija News understands that Yakubu’s meeting with the RECs is the first of such that is opened for coverage since the 2023 General Elections were concluded.

INEC had earlier announced that it will use July 4 to August 5 to review all its activities in the last election. INEC spokesman, Festus Okoye, confirmed this in a statement saying the review would commence with a meeting of the RECs and end with the commission’s retreat.