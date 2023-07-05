Mmesoma: Go Ahead And Cast The First Stone – Shehu Sani Sends Message To Nigerian Leaders

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the controversy surrounding the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma.

Naija News recalls that on Sunday, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) accused Ejikeme of allegedly manipulating her results and inflating the scores from 249 to 362.

However, the teenager in a video, on Monday, insisted that the 362 was the score she received on the JAMB website and in the SMS sent to her by the board.

She lamented that the accusation from the examination body has greatly traumatized her.

Despite, Ejikeme claims, the board maintained its earlier position that the UTME result presented by Mmesoma is “patently fake”, alleging that there was an infraction on the part of the candidate.

The examination body subsequently announced it would withdraw the candidate’s actual result and bar her from taking the test for three years.

Reacting to the situation via Twitter, Sani asked the leaders in the country to condemn the JAMB candidate if they are free of any wrong doing.

He wrote, “To the leaders of this country; Let he who is without sin cast the first stone on Ejikeme.”