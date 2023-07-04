Tinubu: China Makes Fresh Promise To Nigerian Government

On Monday, July 3, China promised to offer needed support to the Nigerian government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement yesterday, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, confirmed his home country’s readiness to provide help to ensure Nigeria’s development in its best capacity.

Naija News understands that Jianchun gave the assurance during a meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

He boasts that the help Nigeria would receive from China would in the end better the lots of Nigerians. According to a statement by the Director of Information, OSGF, Willie Bassey, Jianchun presented three documents containing developmental strategies that the country could adopt.

The statement: “The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, while presenting three documents to the SGF, assured Nigeria of the commitment of the government of the People’s Republic of China to support the administration of Bola Tinubu with the workable development strategies that would turn around the nation’s fortune.

“According to him, the documents contain a developmental strategy that serves as a blueprint for the development of the country. He emphasised the strategies would cover the following areas: Infrastructure, ICT, industrialisation investment, security, technology, and agriculture, among others.

“He expressed his readiness and commitment to work with the present administration and further deepen the bilateral relations between the two nations.”

In his remark, Akume, on behalf of the Nigerian government, assured the Chinese government of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to sustain bilateral relations to boost development.

He said Nigeria had been enjoying strong bilateral relations with China in areas of infrastructure, trade, and agriculture, among others, calling on the Chinese government to invest more in the country to enable the present administration to accomplish its agenda.

Akume said, “We want to thank your country for the massive investment in the areas of infrastructure in this country. Nigeria got a soft loan from your country and carefully invested in rail transportation and road transportation. The differences are becoming quite clear.

“And we expect more investments, and I believe that is why you are here with your businessmen as well. Any assistance you are giving us, we will step up because of the desire of the present government to do a lot. We will be expecting support from you from time to time.”

He appreciated the Chinese government for granting young Nigerians scholarships to study in their country. He also used the opportunity to appeal for more scholarships to enable more Nigerians to study in China.

“You won’t regret it; before you know it, you will find many Nigerians speaking your language. We look forward to the time we will also establish faculties in Nigerian universities where the Chinese language would be taught to students,” Akume said.