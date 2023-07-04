Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 4th July, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 4th July 2023.

The PUNCH: Retired generals on Monday set an agenda for the new service chiefs on how they can overcome the security challenges confronting the country. Speaking against the backdrop of the insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and other criminal activities and killings across the country, the former military officers admonished the security chiefs to study their predecessors and improve on their weaknesses.

The Guardian: Close to three weeks since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) pulled the plug on the foreign exchange (FX) market, the contending challenges have become more resilient and deep-seated, unsettling individuals and businesses across the board.

The Nation: The All Progressives Congress (APC) may have struck a peace deal to douse the tension unleashed by the scramble for majority principal offices in the National Assembly. The party arrived at a template to accommodate the heavyweights jostling for offices yesterday, after consultations with the various blocs of influence in the party.

Daily Trust: The renewed illegal importation of rice is threatening local production of the commodity in the country, thus placing the massive investment by the federal government and other stakeholders on edge.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.