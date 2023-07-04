Key Positions In House Of Representatives To Be Announced Today

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, is expected to announce the names of the Principal Officers when legislative activities resume on Tuesday, barring any last-minute changes, according to Nigerian Tribune.

Before the recent Sallah recess, Speaker Abbas named the members of the Selection Committee, which he will chair.

Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, will serve as the Deputy Chairman.

The committee, as outlined in the 10th edition of the Standing Order, is tasked with nominating the Chairmen of various Standing Committees.

Representatives from each of the 36 States and FCT Caucuses will be nominated to serve as members of this committee.

For the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), several members have been proposed as part of the Body of Principal Officers, including Hon. Julius Ihovbere as Majority Leader, Hon. Abubakar Halims (APC-Kogi) as Deputy Majority Leader, and Usman Kumo (APC-Gombe) as Chief Whip.

The nominee for the Deputy Chief Whip from the South West remains unknown at the time of reporting.

On the side of the Minority Caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda has been selected as the Minority Leader, with Hon. George Ozodinobi (Labour Party – Anambra) nominated as Deputy Minority Leader.

It’s worth noting that after the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, the PDP Caucus announced the adoption of Hon. Ali Isa (PDP – Gombe) as the Minority Whip.