Johnny Drille Ties Knot With Lover, Rima

Nigerian singer, John Ighodaro, known as Johnny Drille, has tied the knot with his lover Rima Tahini.

Mavin Record boss Don Jazzy made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 4, expressing excitement for the duo.

Tahini is the director of artistes and repertoire (A and R) at Mavin Global and Kupanda Capital, according to her Instagram bio.

Don Jazzy, whilst sharing the photos, said that it was only right for the singer to marry the most amazing woman after all the amazing love songs that he has written in his life.

The music executive revealed the big news on Tahini’s birthday.

He also showered the latest couple with prayers. He prayed that God would continue to bless their union.

Sharing a photo from the wedding, Don Jazzy wrote: “With all the amazing love songs that @johnnydrille has written in his life, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #thebestpart of his life with. I am so happy for both of you. May GOD continue to bless your union. Happy birthday again @rimouuune.”