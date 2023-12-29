Johnny Drille Welcomes First Child With Wife (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, John Ighodaro, also known as Johnny Drille and his wife, Rima Tahini have announced the birth of their daughter.

Johnny Drille made this announcement through his social media handles on Thursday.

The singer revealed that the daughter who was named, Amaris, was born on November 17, marking her as six weeks old today.

Johnny Drille stated, “Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain but it’s the most miraculous thing I’ve ever known.

“Never felt a greater sense of purpose to protect and to nurture. Everyday I pray to God to help me be the best father for our daughter, so help me God.

“Dear @rimouuune i’m in awe of your strength, I’ve seen you go through real pain the last few months, but you stayed strong for our baby, and for me. Been watching you take on motherhood with so much grace.”

See video posted by the singer below:

