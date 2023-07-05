Johnny Drille’s Rumoured Girlfriend Reacts To Singer’s Secret Wedding

Fast-rising actress and rumored lover of singer Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo has reacted to his secret wedding.

Recall that, media mogul, Don Jazzy on Tuesday disclosed that the singer married Rima Tahini, and also praying that the couple continues to enjoy marital bliss.

The couple and the record label kept the wedding away from the public until Tuesday, months after the union clocked one year.

Johnny Drille also shared videos with his wife to celebrate her birthday, further confirming the revelation by his boss.

The singer and Tomi Ojo had fueled dating rumors when promoting his hit track, ‘Believe Me’, due to the scenes they portrayed in the music video which exuded romance.

However, the unveiling of the singer’s partner on Tuesday doused the rumours between Johnny and the actress.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Tuesday night, Tomi noted that “Love is a beautiful thing.”

She later shared a meme, as if giving off the feeling of heartbreak.

Captioning the meme, she wrote: “Happy married life @Johnnydrille. Jesus loves you and your wife.”

Tomi’s reaction has sparked numerous reactions on social media.